The European Union’s foreign policy chief has berated Lebanese politicians for delays in forming a new Cabinet, warning the union could impose sanctions on those behind the political stalemate in the crisis-hit country.

Josep Borrell made his comments at the presidential palace near the capital Beirut after meeting with President Michel Aoun.

It was the first meeting in a two-day visit to Lebanon.

Borrell's comments came amid reports in Lebanese media that France and the EU are putting together proposals for possible travel bans and freezes on assets of some politicians.

Borrell said Lebanese politicians should quickly form a new government, implement reforms and reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund to start getting the tiny country out of its paralysing economic and financial crisis.

Lebanon’s economic crisis, triggered by decades of corruption and mismanagement, began in late 2019 and has intensified in recent months.

The World Bank said earlier this month the crisis is likely to rank as one of the worst the world has seen in more than 150 years, adding that the economy contracted 20.3 percent in 2020 and is expected to shrink 9.5 percent this year.

Targeted sanctions

Lebanon defaulted on paying back its debt for the first time in March, while talks with the International Monetary Fund on a bailout package stopped last year.

The crisis has been the biggest threat to Lebanon's stability since the 1975-90 civil war ended.

A power struggle between premier-designate Saad Hariri on one side, and Aoun and his son-in-law Gebran Bassil, who heads the largest bloc in parliament, on the other.