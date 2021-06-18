A Liberian rebel commander has been sentenced in Switzerland to 20 years in jail for rape, killings and an act of cannibalism, in one of the first ever convictions over the West African country's civil war.

The case was also Switzerland's first war crimes trial in a civilian court.

It involved 46-year-old Alieu Kosiah who went by the nom de guerre "bluff boy" in the rebel faction ULIMO, which fought former President Charles Taylor's army in the 1990s.

Kosiah, faced 25 charges and was convicted on all but four of them, documents from the Swiss Federal Court showed.

He was arrested in 2014 in Switzerland, where he had been living as a permanent resident.

A 2011 Swiss law allows prosecution for serious crimes committed anywhere, under the principle of universal jurisdiction.

Human Rights Watch called Friday's sentencing a "landmark".

"Switzerland’s efforts on this case should help mobilise wider accountability in Liberia as this shows that these crimes can be prosecuted. I see this as an opportunity," the group's Elise Keppler said.

Liberia has ignored pressure to prosecute crimes from its back-to-back wars between 1989-2003, in which thousands of child soldiers became bound up in tussles for power exacerbated by ethnic rivalry.

Courts orders deportation

Activists in the Liberian capital Monrovia celebrated the verdict.