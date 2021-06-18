Iran is voting in a presidential election tipped in favour of a hardline protege of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, fuelling public apathy and sparking calls for a boycott in the Islamic Republic.

Nearly 60 million eligible voters can cast their ballots by midnight (1930 GMT), and possibly for two hours longer, with results expected around noon Saturday, authorities say. But mid-day, turnout appeared far lower than Iran’s last presidential election in 2017.

State television offered tight shots of polling places, several of which seemed to have only a handful of voters in the election’s early hours.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cast his ballot in Tehran for the election on Friday.

Those passing by several polling places in Tehran said they similarly saw few voters. In some images on state TV, poll workers wore gloves and masks due to the coronavirus pandemic, with some wiping down ballot boxes with disinfectants.

State-linked opinion polling and analysts put hardline judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi as the dominant front-runner in a field of just four candidates.

Former Central Bank chief, Abdolnasser Hemmati, is running as the race’s moderate candidate but hasn’t inspired the same support as outgoing President Hassan Rouhani, who is term-limited from seeking office again.

If elected, Raisi would be the first serving Iranian president sanctioned by the US government even before entering office over his involvement in the mass execution of political prisoners in 1988, as well as his time as the head of Iran’s internationally criticised judiciary – one of the world’s top executioners.

It also would firmly put hardliners in control across the Iranian government as negotiations in Vienna continue over trying to save Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers as it enriches uranium to the closest point yet to weapons-grade levels.

Tensions remain high with both the US and Israel, which is believed to have carried out a series of attacks targeting Iranian nuclear sites and assassinating the scientist who created its military atomic programme decades earlier.

Thin field of candidates

Polls opened at 7 am local time for the vote, which has seen widespread public apathy after Iran's Guardian Council, under Khamenei, barred hundreds of candidates, including reformists and those aligned with Rouhani. Khamenei cast the ceremonial vote from Tehran, where he urged the public to take part.

“This day belongs to the people," he said.

There are more than 59 million eligible voters in Iran, a nation home to over 80 million people.