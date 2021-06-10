Prosecutors in Myanmar have opened fresh corruption cases against Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other former officials from her government.

The cases on Thursday are the latest of a series brought against elected leader Suu Kyi, who was overthrown by the army on February 1 in a coup that has plunged the Southeast Asian country into chaos.

The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar quoted the Anti-Corruption Commission as saying the accusations related to the misuse of land for the charitable Daw Khin Kyi Foundation, which she chaired, as well as earlier accusations of accepting money and gold.

It said case files had been opened against Suu Kyi and several other officials from the capital Naypyidaw at police stations on Wednesday.

"She was found guilty of committing corruption using her rank. So she was charged under Anti-Corruption Law section 55," the paper said. That law provides for up to 15 years in prison for those found guilty.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach Suu Kyi's lawyers for comment.

READ MORE:Suu Kyi hit with another charge as Myanmar activists seek new year defiance

Politically motivated cases

Cases Suu Kyi already faced ranged from the illegal possession of walkie-talkie radios to breaking the Official Secrets Act.

Her supporters say the cases are politically motivated.

The army overthrew Suu Kyi saying her party had cheated in November elections, an accusation rejected by the previous election commission and international monitors.

Since then, the army has failed to establish control. It faces daily protests, strikes that have paralysed the economy by opponents of the junta, a rash of assassinations and bomb attacks and a resurgence of conflicts in Myanmar's borderlands.

READ MORE:Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is well, says lawyer

UN expert says attacks risk humanitarian tragedy

At least one-quarter of the people in Myanmar's smallest state have been forced to flee their homes because of combat with the military junta, raising fears of a possible humanitarian tragedy including thousands of civilian deaths, a UN expert said.

The UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, Tom Andrews, called for international pressure on the junta to deprive it of the resources needed “to continue these brutal attacks on the people of Myanmar.”