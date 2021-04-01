Fast News

The Red Cross warned that Myanmar's crisis posed a wider health threat with a collapse in basic services such as transport and banking that could make it hard to sustain its humanitarian programmes.

This photo taken and received from an anonymous source via Facebook shows protesters carrying sand bags to build road barricades during a demonstration against the military coup in Insein township in Yangon, March 31, 2021. (AFP)

Myanmar activists have held protests across the country overnight two months after the military seized power, as a United Nations special envoy warned that "a bloodbath is imminent" because of the intensified crackdown on anti-coup demonstrations.

The envoy's warning follows a flare-up in fighting between the army and ethnic minority insurgents in frontier regions.

At least 20 soldiers were killed and four military trucks destroyed in clashes with the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), one of Myanmar's most powerful rebel groups, DVB news reported.

A KIA soldier cited by Kachin Liberation Media said the attack happened on Wednesday afternoon.

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports and a junta spokesman did not answers calls seeking comment.

Myanmar military aircraft have started bombing positions of another group, the Karen National Union (KNU), for the first time in more than 20 years and thousands of villagers have fled from their homes, many into Thailand.

Myanmar has been rocked by almost daily protests since the army overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government on February 1 citing unsubstantiated claims of fraud in a November election. Suu Kyi and other members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) are being held in detention

In cities across Myanmar there were further candle-lit protests overnight including in Myitnge in the Mandalay region, according to media and photographs on social media.

Aid workers targeted

Myanmar Red Cross workers have been arrested, intimidated and injured on the front lines as they tried to treat mounting civilian casualties, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said on Thursday.

Myanmar Red Cross teams had provided care for over 2,000 people, a statement said. They have also been targeted.

"Myanmar Red Cross first aiders and medics have been wrongfully arrested, intimidated or injured and Red Cross property and ambulances have been damaged. This is unacceptable," Alexander Matheou, IFRC’s Asia Pacific Regional Director, said.

"Health workers should never be a target. They should be granted unrestricted humanitarian access to people in need."

The statement did not identify any group as being responsible for the attacks and a Red Cross spokesman declined further comment.

Videos on social media have shown members of the security forces assaulting and abusing medics and in at least one instance shooting up an ambulance.

Reuters has not independently verified these videos.

The unrest also threatened efforts to contain the Covid-19 epidemic, with testing, tracing and treatment sharply down.

"We could be facing a perfect storm in Myanmar where another wave of Covid-19 infections collide s with a deepening humanitarian crisis spreading across the entire country,” Matheou said.

US urges China to use influence

At least 536 civilians have been killed in protests, 141 of them on Saturday, the bloodiest day of the unrest, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

The United States on Wednesday urged China, which it has significant economic and strategic interests in Myanmar, to use its influence to hold account those responsible for the military coup.

While Western countries have strongly condemned the coup, China has been more cautious and the government's top diplomat Wang Yi called for stability during a meeting with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan on Wednesday.

"China welcomes and supports ASEAN's adherence to the principle of non-interference ... and the 'ASEAN approach' in playing a positive role in promoting the stability of the situation in Myanmar," China's foreign ministry said in a statement after the meeting, referring to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Singapore's foreign ministry said the ministers "called for a de-escalation of the situation, a cessation of violence and the commencement of constructive dialogue among all sides".

ASEAN, of which Myanmar is a member, has a pledge not to interfere in each other's affairs, but led by Indonesia some countries have been actively pushing diplomatic efforts to defuse the crisis.

Still, the military has up to now appeared impervious to outside pressure.

