Israeli officials have said they would allow a right-wing march in occupied Jerusalem's Old City to go ahead next week under certain conditions, a day after police barred the event's route fearing it would rekindle conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Several right-wing Israeli groups had planned a flag-waving procession through the walled Old City's Damascus Gate and into its Muslim quarter on Thursday, drawing warnings from Gaza's governors Hamas of renewed hostilities should it proceed.

The far-right groups cancelled the Thursday march after police denied them a permit. But following a meeting of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet on Tuesday, his office said ministers had agreed the march could be held next week if organisers and police reached agreement. The principal issue is the route.

Vote to unseat Netanyahu

"The parade will take place this coming Tuesday (June 15) in a format to be agreed between the police and the parade's organisers," a statement from Netanyahu's office said.

Netanyahu faces an end to his long hold on power on Sunday when the country's legislature is scheduled to vote on approving a government of diverse parties that came together to unseat him.

If that vote is successful, it will be up to prime minister-hopeful Naftali Bennett and his partner opposition leader Yair Lapid to decide whether to proceed with the march.

Tal Schneider, a leading political reporter in Israel, said on Twitter: "The flag parade has been postponed to June 15, two days after the government is sworn in, meaning it will be Naftali Bennett's headache."

Tensions are likely to remain high in occupied Jerusalem whether or not the march goes ahead. Protests have flared in the occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where Palestinian families face possible expulsion after an Israeli court accepted Jewish settler land claims.