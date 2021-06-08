The UN Security Council has strongly condemned violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in the Central African Republic and warned that attacks on United Nations peacekeepers there may constitute war crimes.

The press statement was issued on Monday after closed-door Security Council discussions and a briefing from Mankeur Ndiaye, the UN special envoy to the Central African Republic.

Earlier, the council held an open meeting on the broader central Africa region where the United States and Russia traded accusations over actions in the Central African Republic.

US political coordinator Rodney Hunter expressed outrage at reports that Russian military instructors led military offensives in the country “characterised by confrontations with UN peacekeepers, threats against UN personnel, violations of international humanitarian law, extensive sexual violence, and widespread looting, including of humanitarian organizations.”

Russia’s deputy UN ambassador, Anna Evstigneeva, accused the US of making “baseless allegations” and said the US action, coupled with a campaign in some media, “constitutes a coordinated action aimed at besmirching our effective ... assistance to stabilisation in the CAR.”

She said cases of suspected violations of international humanitarian law should be investigated by competent bodies in the country once they receive “meaningful evidence and facts,” and she called US threats to revoke bilateral assistance to nations in difficult positions “blackmail.”

The sessions followed a May 30 border incident that has heightened tensions between the Central African Republic and Chad.

Chad’s defence ministry said troops from the neighbouring country attacked a Chadian border post, killing one soldier and kidnapping and then executing five others.

Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency reported three Russian military instructors, part of a mission to support the Central African Republic’s military, were also killed during the operation by a mine explosion.