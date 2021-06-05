A US judge has overturned California's three-decade-old ban on assault weapons in a move swiftly condemned by the state's governor Gavin Newsom as gun-related homicides surge across America.

In a 94-page decision, federal Judge Roger T Benitez described California's assault weapons ban -- in place in 1989 -- as unconstitutional and defended the right of Americans to own semi-automatic rifles.

"Like the Swiss Army Knife, the popular AR-15 rifle is a perfect combination of home defense weapon and homeland defense equipment," he wrote.

"Guns and ammunition in the hands of criminals, tyrants and terrorists are dangerous; guns in the hands of lawabiding responsible citizens are better," he argued.

Benitez said he would give the state 30 days to appeal the decision, which Governor Newson said posed a "direct threat to public safety" and which he vowed to challenge.

"We're not backing down from this fight, and we'll continue pushing for common sense gun laws that will save lives," he said in a statement.

