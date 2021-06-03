Amnesty International has urged Iraq to reveal the whereabouts of 643 Sunni Muslim boys and men abducted five years ago by Shia paramilitaries fighting Daesh group.

The men and teenagers disappeared during an operation by the Hashd al Shaabi in June 2016 to retake Fallujah in the western desert from Daesh, which then held the country's Sunni provinces.

The Hashd has since been integrated into Iraq's state security forces.

Witnesses cited by Amnesty International said that on June 3 gunmen wearing Hashd uniforms "took an estimated 1,300 men and boys considered to be of fighting age away from their families."

"At sunset, at least 643 men and boys were boarded onto buses and a large truck. Their fate remains unknown" while the rest alleged they were tortured, the human rights watchdog said in a statement.

Committee investigating disappearances

On June 5, Iraq's then prime minister Haider al Abadi established a committee to investigate disappearances and abuses during military operations to retake Fallujah.

"The committee's findings have never been made public," Amnesty said.

"For five years, the families of these men and boys have been living in anguish, not knowing the fate of their loved ones, or whether they are even alive," said the London-based rights watchdog.