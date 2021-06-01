UAE is building a new air base on a volcanic island off Yemen that sits in one of the world's crucial maritime chokepoints for both energy shipments and commercial cargo, an Israeli military intelligence website has claimed.

Calling it UAE's "military project," Debkafile – a news site known to be close to the intelligence agency Mossad – said an attack helicopter base on the island, also called Perim Island, will give Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Ziyad "means of controlling oil tanker and commercial shipping through the Red Sea's southern chokepoint and up to the Suez Canal."

"It will also give the Emirates a jumping off pad for rapid deployment forces to reach Yemen, although they withdrew from the civil conflict there during 2019-2020," Debkafile said.

Isareli Debkafile that offers analysis and commentary on military and international relations said UAE's vessels loaded with heavy engineering equipment, building materials and troops have been sighted putting into the island since May, "raising rumours of a mysterious air facility which no country has claimed."

While no country has claimed the Mayun Island air base in the Bab al Mandeb strait, shipping traffic associated with a prior attempt to build a massive runway across the 5.6-kilometre island years ago links back to the United Arab Emirates.

'UAE behind the project'

Officials in Yemen's internationally recognised government say the Emiratis are behind this latest effort as well, even though the UAE announced in 2019 it was withdrawing its troops from a Saudi-led military campaign battling Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

"This does seem to be a longer-term strategic aim to establish a relatively permanent presence," said Jeremy Binnie, the Mideast editor at the open-source intelligence company Janes who has followed construction on Mayun for years.

It's "possibly not just about the Yemen war and you've got to see the shipping situation as fairly key there."

US Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, called the base "a reminder that the UAE is not actually out of Yemen."

Base can host heaviest bombers

The runway on Mayun Island allows whoever controls it to project power into the strait and easily launch air strikes into mainland Yemen, convulsed by a yearslong bloody war. It also provides a base for any operations into the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and nearby East Africa.

Satellite images from Planet Labs Inc. obtained by The Associated Press showed dump trucks and graders building a 1.85-kilometre runway on the island on April 11. By May 18, that work appeared complete, with three hangars constructed on the tarmac just south of the runway.

A runway of that length can accommodate attack, surveillance, and transport aircraft. An earlier effort begun toward the end of 2016 and later abandoned had workers try to build an even-larger runway over 3 kilometres long, which would allow for the heaviest bombers.

'UAE never left Yemen'

Military officials with Yemen’s internationally recognised government, which the Saudi-led coalition has backed since 2015, say the UAE is building the runway.

The officials, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity as they didn't have authorisation to brief journalists, say the Emirati ships transported military weapons, equipment and troops to Mayun Island in recent weeks.