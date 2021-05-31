A Pakistani television station has taken a prominent journalist off air, removing him as host of a popular talk show after he criticised the country’s powerful military.

The development came on Monday just days after the journalist, Hamid Mir, made a fiery speech at a rally in support of a fellow reporter, Asad Ali Toor, who was beaten up by three unidentified men in his apartment in Islamabad.

Geo News TV did not comment on the changes regarding its “Capital Talk,” a five-days-a-week program during which Mir would invite guests to debate current events in the country.

Journalists and press freedom advocates often accuse Pakistan’s military and its agencies of harassing and attacking journalists. The government insists it supports freedom of speech.

In a statement on Twitter, Amnesty International denounced the ban on Mir and asked Pakistani authorities to protect free speech. “Censorship, harassment, and physical violence must not be the price journalists pay to do their jobs," it said.

Also on Monday, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan denounced Geo News for taking Mir off air. It said the action against him comes after he spoke fervidly against the escalation of curbs on freedom of expression in the country.

Local journalists’ groups, which document attacks or violations against journalists in Pakistan, say the period from May 2020 to April 2021 saw 148 such attacks.

“I was banned twice in the past,” said Mir, who had also in the past been fired by Geo News.

Geo News' move drew swift condemnation by journalists, politicians, and members of civil society groups.

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists asked the TV station to explain whether the step was taken under government pressure.

