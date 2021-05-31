South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that his country will return to stricter lockdown measures in the face of a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases that indicate the virus is “surging again” in Africa's worst-affected nation.

Positive cases in South Africa in the past seven days were 31% higher than the week before, and 66% higher than the week before that, Ramaphosa said in a live TV address.

He said some parts of the country, including the commercial hub Johannesburg and the capital city Pretoria, were now in “a third wave."

“We do not yet know how severe this wave will be or for how long it will last,” Ramaphosa said.

In response, Ramaphosa said that from Monday the nighttime curfew would be extended by an hour to start at 11pm until 4am.

A maximum of 100 people would be allowed at indoor social gatherings and no more than 250 at an outdoors gathering.

The number of people attending funerals will be limited to 100 people and after-funeral gatherings were banned completely, Ramaphosa said. Nonessential businesses must close by 10pm.

“We have tended to become complacent,” Ramaphosa said, warning virus infections were “surging again” at a time when the country moves into its winter months and people were more likely to gather together indoors, likely further increasing infections.

South Africa's decision to go back to a stricter lockdown reinforces — as the crisis in India has already done so starkly — how the global pandemic is far from over.

“We have seen in other countries the tragic consequences of leaving the virus to spread unchecked,” Ramaphosa said. “We cannot let our guard down.”