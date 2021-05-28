Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar, the self-styled commander of the so-called Libyan National Army (LNA), recently invited the members of the Government of National Unity, including Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, to attend a military parade to commemorate the "Operation Dignity's" seventh anniversary at Benina Airbase in Benghazi on May 29.

During the Libyan conflict, breaking the truce became one of the main hallmarks of the warlord's menacing presence in the country's east. Despite violating dozens of peace and ceasefire deals, Haftar has made desperate attempts to sabotage and uproot the UN-recognised Government of National Accord.

For Libya watchers, Haftar is hardly concerned about building peace and stability in the North African country as his sole aim has always been to grab power in the country.

Although he has been supported by armed groups and foreign fighters full of criminals and mercenaries, a far cry from Haftar's description of his men being disciplined and professional, he claims that he and his men fought against Daesh in 2014 under the name of “Operation Dignity”.

Haftar's purported fight against Daesh became one of the main factors why he gained Western sympathies, which eventually helped him entrench himself in eastern Libya.

To commemorate "Operation Dignity," Haftar wanted to put up a show of strength by holding a military parade on Saturday, May 29. But his plans were punctured after Libya's Prime Minister Dbeibah, who is also the defence minister, and Mohamed Younis Ahmed al Manfi, the head of Libya’s presidential council, brushed aside his invitation, saying they were visiting Algeria and Tunisia respectively on Saturday. Many Libya observers believe that it was a gentle refusal to Haftar's parade, which reveals how weak his standing is in the grand scheme of things.

Abdulkader Assad, the chief editor of The Libya Observer and Libya Alahrar English, told TRT World that Haftar has the habit of using the so-called Operation Dignity to 'cover his crimes' and stay relevant in determining the future of Libya.

“Both Dbeibah and Manfi announced that they would visit Algeria and Tunisia respectively on Saturday, a sign of their escape from Haftar's parade," Assad said.

Although they distanced themselves from the parade, Assad criticised the timidity of the prime minister and the army chief on Haftar, the man who has committed "atrocious crimes" against Libyans.

According to Dr. Guma el Gamaty, who heads Taghyeer political party in Libya, Haftar invited state officials to witness the parade ceremony only to gain some legitimacy in the eyes of regular Libyans and the world.

“His military parade tomorrow is not endorsed by the legitimate political leadership and I do not expect Al Manfi who is going on a visit to Tunisia to attend or any other members of his council to attend,” Gamaty said.

Gamaty said Haftar controls the east and parts of the south by "de-facto force". not by any legitimacy, and yet he "pretends to be a prominent actor" in Libya despite facing accusations of having committed war crimes against the internationally recognised governing factions of the country.

Gamaty said Haftar's hunger for power would push him to take the election route since he failed to achieve anything from the military route.

He will either contest the presidential election himself or put one of his sons in the fray, Gamaty added.