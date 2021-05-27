A public transit worker has shot dead nine people at a California rail yard before turning his gun on himself as police arrived, officials said after the latest mass shooting to hit the United States.

Multiple victims were also wounded on Wednesday in the attack at the rail yard in San Jose, just south of San Francisco.

One later died at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center where he had been hospitalised in critical condition, local media reports and a union representing the rail workers said late on Wednesday.

The attack has once again shone a spotlight on the country's rag ing gun control debate.

"What the hell is wrong with us, and when are we going to come to grips with this?" said California Governor Gavin Newsom at a press conference, where he praised the swift response of law enforcement.

Law enforcement officers had rushed to investigate multiple early morning 911 calls reporting gunshots, and entered the compound during an "active shooting," said Russell Davis, a Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputy.

They did not exchange gunfire with the shooter, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"I know for sure that when the suspect knew that law enforcement was there he took his own life," said Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith.

The attacker was identified as 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy. He had talked about killing people at work more than a decade ago, his ex-wife said on Thursday.

"I never believed him, and it never happened. Until now," a tearful Cecilia Nelms told The Associated Press on Wednesday following the attack.

Biden calls shooting 'horrific tragedy'

"Our deputies were right there at that time."

Bomb squads were deployed after dogs detected "some type of explosives material at the crime scene," Davis said.

US President Joe Biden called the incident a "horrific tragedy" and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff, saying in a statement: "There are at least eight families who will never be whole again."

"Once again, I urge Congress to take immediate action and heed the call of the American people, including the vast majority of gun owners, to help end this epidemic of gun violence in America.

"Every life that is taken by a bullet pierces the soul of our nation. We can, and we must, do more."

