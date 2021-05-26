Many Israeli and US officials pin all the blame for this month’s 11-day 'conflict' on Hamas. But there is no denying that practically any Palestinian faction in Gaza would resist Israel under the current circumstances.

After all, the Palestinian resistance began decades before Hamas’s establishment, and it would continue even if Hamas did not exist, so long as Israel continues its ethnic cleansing and occupation of Palestine.

So, while there are many reasons to be grateful to Egyptian, German, Qatari, and UN diplomats who successfully brokered a ceasefire that went into effect on May 21, it is unfortunately a safe bet that violence between Israel and Hamas will break out again unless the Palestinian question can be resolved in a just and lasting manner.

The longer-term ramifications of Israel’s so-called Operation Guardian of the Walls are yet to be realised. But there are some significant conclusions which observers can already reach.

The Palestinian cause will not be liquidated

All Arab governments were given a reminder that the Palestinian struggle is near and dear to the hearts of many Arabs. Pro-Palestine solidarity demonstrations in Bahrain, Mauritania, Morocco, Iraq, Tunisia, Qatar, and other Arab countries underscored this point.

Former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner proposed the “Deal of the Century” which was based on an idea that the Palestinian cause could be liquidated. But due to the regional fallout from this month, regimes across the Arab/Muslim world must understand that the issue of Palestine simply cannot go away by pretending it can be buried.

This month’s bloodshed in Gaza was, at minimum, a major headache for Arab governments. These regimes would have preferred to avoid the awkward dilemma of needing to balance their interest in normalising relations with Israel (or at least gradually moving in that direction) on one hand with appearing to be in touch with the “Arab Street” on the other.

Being able to avoid this dilemma altogether would be the preference for these Arab governments—especially the four which formalised relations with Israel last year: the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco.

Perhaps it is much more than just a headache for these regimes. Israel’s mistreatment of Palestinians can bring protestors across many the Arab region out on the streets, which deeply unsettles many Arab governments as Dr. Shadi Hamid recently explained.

“Palestine arouses passions. It always has, and it always will. It is one of the last remaining issues that can rally broad and genuine support across Arab borders. This is why messaging must be carefully managed by regimes. Transnational solidarity — whether in the form of pan-Arabism or Islamism — is a threat. It can’t easily be controlled.”

Ultimately, the normalisation process will likely slow down because of this month’s violence. Even prior to this latest round of Israeli aggression on Gaza and Jerusalem, it seemed safe to bet that no other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) state was on the verge of joining the Abraham Accords. The risks of doing so did much to explain why, and due to events of this month those risks are far more serious.

Put simply, there is no reason to expect states like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Oman to stop pragmatically engaging the Israelis in somewhat low-profile manners. But it is quite difficult to imagine Israeli embassies opening in any of those countries during a period in which so much passion and anger is being expressed across the Muslim world, including the Arabian Peninsula, with respect to Israel-Palestine.

Changing conversation in Washington

The discourse has changed in Washington DC. No longer do virtually all Democrats see criticism of Israel and Washington’s uncritical support for Tel Aviv as political suicide.

Many, especially more “centrist” and older figures in the Democratic Party, still do. But with lawmakers such as Alexandria Ocasio Cortez of New York and others calling out Israel with language that hardly any lawmaker would have dared to use a decade ago, there is no doubt that the boundaries for discussing Israel-Palestine have shifted in the US.