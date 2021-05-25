At least two Iraqis have been killed and 28 others were injured in clashes, as thousands protested in Baghdad to demand justice over a wave of deadly attacks on pro-democracy activists and journalists..

Medics and police said demonstrators were injured when police fired tear gas to disperse them, while five policemen were hurt by projectiles thrown at them during the operation on Tuesday.

Mohammad Baker from the southern town of Diwaniya died in Al-Kindi hospital from a gunshot wound in the neck, a medical source said.

Another medical source later said another person had died, without giving more details.

Waving portraits of victims, gunned down with silencers by unknown assailants, the demonstrators converged on the Iraqi capital's main squares including Tahrir, as police were deployed in force.

"Revolution against the parties," they chanted.

"Who killed me?" banners read.

Since the fall of dictator Saddam Hussein in the US-led invasion of 2003, political parties have controlled life in Iraq and corruption has plagued state institutions.

Many in the crowds travelled from the southern cities of Karbala, Najaf and Nassiriya, where several of the killings occurred.

