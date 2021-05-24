A mass rally took place across in Minnesota a day ahead of the anniversary of George Floyd's murder.

About 1,500 marchers walked through the streets of Minneapolis on Sunday and stopped to listen to speeches by members of the Floyd family and relatives of other Black people who died in encounters with the police.

Floyd, 46, was killed on May 25, 2020 by city police officer Derek Chauvin who knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes.

Chauvin, convicted by a jury of murder and manslaughter, is to be sentenced on June 25.

The rally opened with speeches outside the Hennepin County Government Center in central Minneapolis, where Chauvin stood trial.

"It has been a long year. It has been a painful year. It has been very frustrating for me and my family," Floyd's sister Bridgett Floyd told the gathering.

Floyd said her life changed "within a blink of an eye" when her brother died.

"I will stand and be the voice for him," she said. "I will stand and be the change for him."

Floyd's death sparked protests against racial injustice across the United States and around the world.

'Hopeful for change'

Veteran campaigner Reverend Al Sharpton told the crowd that Floyd's killing was "one of the greatest disgraces in American history."

"What happened to George Floyd, as well as so many others, is driving change not only across America but the world," he said.