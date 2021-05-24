A ceasefire between Hamas and Israel is holding for a fourth day in Gaza as mediators speak to both sides about extending the period of calm.

The UN also urged both sides to maintain the ceasefire in the enclave and avoid provocations.

“The ceasefire must be solidified with all avoiding provocation. Those violating international humanitarian law must be held accountable.

There must be a political horizon with the root causes of continued conflict being addressed,” the Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Lynn Hastings, said during a joint news conference in Gaza with the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini.

“I reiterate the Secretary-General’s call for Israeli and Palestinian leaders to revitalise serious dialogue to achieve a just and lasting solution for all,” Hastings said.

She noted that the latest escalation worsened the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza caused by the 14-year Israeli blockade and called for the lifting of the siege to allow it to “be reconnected to the rest of Palestine, including East Jerusalem.”

For his part, Lazzarini expressed his deep frustration at the “senseless episode of extreme violence that killed civilians, destroyed infrastructure and threw Gaza back several years.”

Calling on the international community to fund UNRWA’s efforts to address urgent humanitarian needs for Palestinians, Lazzarini said his main mission after leaving Gaza will be “to ensure that stability remains in the lives of Palestine refugees in Gaza through a strong UNRWA.”

He also promised to urge the international community to address “the root causes of the conflict, the occupation, the displacement, of which we had a strong reminder in East Jerusalem and Sheikh Jarrah, the blockade and the cycle of violence – this sense of normality will only be a mirage until the next conflict.”

Tension escalated across the Palestinian territories last month over an Israeli court verdict to evict Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in Jerusalem in favour of settlement groups.

The situation flared up after Israeli forces raided the Al Aqsa Mosque and assaulted worshippers inside.

The tension spread to the Gaza, with Israel launching airstrikes that killed at least 248 Palestinians, including 66 children and 39 women, and injured more than 1,900 others.

Health authorities in the West Bank have separately confirmed 31 killed in that region, totaling 279 across all Palestinian territories.

Twelve Israelis were also killed in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza. The fighting, the fiercest in years, came to a halt on Friday under an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire.

UN Security Council urges aid for Palestine

The UN Security Council is welcoming the cease-fire between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers and calls for full adherence to the cessation of hostilities.

Saturday's statement was approved by all 15 members of the council. It said the council “mourned the loss of civilian lives resulting from the violence” and “stressed the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population, particularly in Gaza.”