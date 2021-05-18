Local authorities in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh have demolished a mosque that predates the establishment of the Indian state by decades, according to the Guardian.

The decision to illegally demolish the mosque despite a court order against the move has echos of the demolishment of the Babri Mosque in 1992 by a mob of Hindu nationalists in the same state.

When the Babri Mosque was demolished, the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was in charge of the state and is widely believed to have allowed rioters to destroy the mosque that had been around since the 16th century.

BJP-controlled state

Uttar Pradesh is controlled by the BJP, which is also the country's ruling party headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In August 2020, Modi controversially laid a foundation stone for a Hindu temple on the site of the Babri Mosque, drawing widespread condemnation at the move.

In the latest demolishment in Uttar Pradesh, authorities were aware that demolishing the mosque illegally could draw protests and created a 1.5km exclusionary zone.

A heavy security presence was followed by bulldozers razing the mosque to the ground, and the rubble being thrown into a nearby river.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and close ally of Modi, Yogi Adityanath, a Hindu nationalist monk, has been an outspoken opponent of Islam and Muslims.

The saffron-clad Adityanath has in the past referred to Indian Muslims as a "virus."