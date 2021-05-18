US President Joe Biden's administration has approved the potential sale of $735 million in precision-guided weapons to Israel.

Congressional sources on Tuesday said that US lawmakers were not expected to object to the deal despite Israel's relentless assault on Gaza.

Three congressional aides said Congress was officially notified of the intended commercial sale on May 5, as part of the regular review process before major foreign weapons sales agreements can go ahead.

The sale was first reported by the Washington Post.

Congress was informed of the planned sale in April, as part of the normal informal review process before of the formal notification on May 5.

Under US law, the formal notification opens up a 15-day window for Congress to object to the sale, which is not expected despite the ongoing Israeli attacks.

The sale of Joint Direct Attack Munitions, or JDAMs, made by Boeing Co, was considered routine at the time, before the start last week of the fiercest hostilities in the region in years.

There were no objections at the time by the Democratic and Republican leaders of the congressional foreign affairs committees that review such sales, aides said.

At least 212 Palestinians have been killed, including 61 children, in Israeli attacks on Gaza since last week, according to the Gaza-based Palestinian Health Ministry.

More than 1,305 people have also been injured and dozens of buildings destroyed or damaged in the Israeli assault.

Divide among Democrats over criticism of Israel

Asked for comment, a State Department spokesperson noted that the department is restricted under federal law and regulations from publicly commenting on or confirming details of licensing activity related to direct commercial sales like the JDAMs agreement.

"We remain deeply concerned about the current violence and are working towards achieving a sustainable calm," the spokesperson said.

But the approval came amid then-mounting criticism of Israel's planned expulsions of Palestinian residents from occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood Sheikh Jarrah, and repeated raids on Al Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam.

"A new crop of younger lawmakers willing to challenge the party’s pro-Israel orthodoxy has put pressure on the Biden administration and congressional leaders," the article said.

