Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told Pope Francis that the international community must impose sanctions on Israel for its brutal violence on the Palestinians, urging the pontiff to keep speaking about the ongoing onslaught on Palestine, Erdogan's office said.

Erdogan told Pope Francis the international community should "teach Israel the deterrent lesson it deserves".

"Erdogan...underlined that Palestinians would continue to be subjected to massacre as long as the international community did not punish Israel – which is committing humanitarian crimes – with sanctions," it said in a statement.

Erdogan also "emphasised that the continued messages from Pope Francis carried great importance in mobilising the Christian world and international community," it said.

"Apart from blocking access to the Al Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, restricting the freedom of worship, killing innocent civilians in the Palestinian lands, violating the human dignity," Erdogan said, adding the occupying Israel is also endangering regional security.

Nearly 200 killed in Gaza

Israeli bombardments on Gaza, that Israel has blockaded since 2007 from land, air and sea, has killed nearly 200 Palestinians, many of them children and women.

Ten people have been killed in Israel by the retaliatory rockets in the past week.

Turkey has condemned the violence and accused Israel of carrying out "ethnic, religious and cultural cleansing".

Pope Francis on Sunday said mounting casualties from the conflict were "unacceptable."

"Let us pray constantly that the Israelis and Palestinians may find the path of dialogue and forgiveness. Let us pray for the victims, in particular for the children; let us pray for peace," he said.

Palestine calls for intervention