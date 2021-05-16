A three-day ceasefire marked by violent attacks, most claimed by the Daesh terrorist group, ended in Afghanistan amid calls for renewed peace talks between the government and Taliban.

Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen said the negotiating teams of the government and the group, met briefly on Saturday in the Middle Eastern State of Qatar.

They renewed their commitment to finding a peaceful end to the war and called for an early start to talks that have been stalled, he said.

The US has been pressing for accelerated talks as it withdraws the last of its 2,500-3,500 soldiers and NATO its remaining 7,000 allied forces.

Even as the Taliban and government signed on to the ceasefire, which was declared to mark the Islamic holiday of Eid-al-Fitr, violence continued unabated in Afghanistan.

A bombing on Friday in a mosque north of the capital killed 12 worshippers, including the prayer leader.

Another 15 people were wounded. The Taliban denied involvement and blamed the government intelligence agency.

In a statement on Sunday, the Daesh affiliate took responsibility for the mosque attack, saying its fighters planted an explosive device in “a worship place for disbeliever Sufis,” killing the “apostate Imam,” or prayer leader.

The statement claimed 40 worshipers were wounded.