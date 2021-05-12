A European Union court has ruled in favour of litigants seeking to ban the import of goods from Israeli settlements on occupied land, rescinding a decision by the bloc's executive in 2019 not to register a citizens' petition they had submitted.

The European Commission failed to adequately state the reasons for its decision not to register the European Citizens' Initiative (ECI), the Luxembourg-based General Court said in a statement.

ECIs are proposals for legislation that the European Commission is obliged to consider when they are supported by the signatures of one million EU citizens.

The Commission's explanation for refusing to register the ECI was that it would disrupt economic and financial relations with a third country.

"A citizen presenting such a proposed initiative must be given the opportunity to understand the Commission’s reasoning," the court ruled.

Illegal under international law

Tom Moerenhout, a professor opposed to trade with Israeli settlements in occupied territory that Palestinians seek for an independent state, and six other citizens sued the Commission over its decision.