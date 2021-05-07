Colombia's government has invited protest leaders to a dialogue in a bid to defuse tensions following more than a week of deadly demonstrations.

At least 26 people – mostly demonstrators – have died in clashes with security forces while hundreds more have been wounded.

The unrest began last week over a tax reform proposed to address the economic consequences of the pandemic. While the plan was scrapped, the marches have continued, driven in part by security forces' heavy crackdown.

Thousands of Colombians – including indigenous people, union members and students – are joining the protests to express anger over the government's policies on health, education and inequality.

With violence escalating, Presidential advisor Miguel Ceballos said the government would meet protest leaders, including the National Strike Committee, on Monday.

"We have to listen to all sectors of the country but the country also has to listen to the government," Ceballos told Blu Radio.

"That includes those marching but also those not marching."

Ceballos later tweeted that President Ivan Duque and Vice President Lucia Ramirez would attend the meeting.

'Demilitarisation' demand

Protest leaders have said they would be prepared to talk directly with Duque but not with intermediaries.

Labour union CUT leader Francisco Maltes said in a video sent to news media that talks will begin "following the demilitarisation of the countryside and cities where young people peacefully protesting have been massacred."

Demands of protest leaders include improved working conditions, improving the pension system, an end to the assassination of human rights activists and full implementation of the 2016 peace agreement reached with the FARC guerrillas.

In the meantime "we will continue the national strike," Maltes warned.