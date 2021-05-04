Mexico's government has offered an official apology to the indigenous Maya people for the "terrible abuses" committed against them in the centuries since the Spanish conquest.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador presented the apology as part of a series of events this year marking the 500th anniversary of the conquest and the bicentennial of Mexican independence.

"We offer the most sincere apologies to the Maya people for the terrible abuses committed by individuals and national and foreign authorities in the conquest, during three centuries of colonial domination and two centuries of an independent Mexico," Lopez Obrador said.

He was joined by Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei at the ceremony held in the southeastern state of Quintana Roo.

Lopez Obrador referred, in particular, to the 1847-1901 Caste War, an indigenous rebellion in which around 250,000 people were believed to have died.

His government also recognised the racism and neglect that continue to afflict the ethnic minority.

"We apologise to the Maya people of Mexico... for the wrongs committed against them throughout history and for the discrimination that they are still victims of today," Interior Minister Olga Sanchez said.