WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran's FM Zarif apologises for leaked comments on Revolutionary Guard
“If I had known that a sentence of it would be made public, I certainly would not have mentioned it as before,” Javad Zarif said of the seven-hour tape in which he can be heard saying at various points that it was not meant for release.
Iran's FM Zarif apologises for leaked comments on Revolutionary Guard
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon August 14, 2020. / Reuters Archive
May 2, 2021

Iran’s foreign minister has apologised for recorded comments that were leaked to the public last week, creating a firestorm in Iran less than two months before presidential elections.

The recordings of Mohammad Javad Zarif included frank comments on powerful late Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a US drone strike in 2020. 

The attack at the time brought the US and Iran to the brink of war. Soleimani’s funeral processions in Iran drew millions of people to the streets.

READ MORE: Iran's Zarif complains about Revolutionary Guard in leaked recording

In the recordings, Zarif criticizes Soleimani’s separate relations with Russia and for refusing to stop using the national carrier Iran Air for Syrian operations despite Zarif’s objections. Iran's President Rouhani had ordered a probe into the "conspiracy" of the leaked audio.

Iran Air has been sanctioned by the US.

Zarif said in an Instagram post Sunday he hoped Soleimani's family would forgive him. “I hope that the great people of Iran and all the lovers of General (Soleimani) and especially the great family of Soleimani, will forgive me,” he said.

Recommended

Zarif’s leaked comments were highly controversial in Iran, where officials mind their words amid a cut-throat political environment that includes the powerful Revolutionary Guard, ultimately overseen by the country’s supreme leader.

Besides the criticism of Soleimani, a top commander in the Guard, Zarif’s leaked remarks included cutting references to the limits of his power in the theocracy.

Zarif can be heard saying at various points in the seven-hour tape that it was not meant for release.

“If I had known that a sentence of it would be made public, I certainly would not have mentioned it as before,” he said in his Instagram post.

Zarif has said he will not run for president in the upcoming election. Some had suggested him as a potential candidate to challenge hard-liners in the vote.

READ MORE: Fallout from leaked Zarif tape reveals cracks in Iranian establishment

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media