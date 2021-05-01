Police arrested nine people who took part in protests in London demanding that the government reverse planned legislation that would increase police powers.

More than 1,000 people marched through central London on Saturday and chanted "Kill the Bill" outside government buildings, as well as dancing to music played from a bus.

A police statement said nine people had been arrested and officers were "continuing to engage" with protesters who had gathered in a park in south London after the march.

Similar protests took place in other cities across England and Wales, including Bristol, which saw several days of clashes between protesters and police in March.

READ MORE:'Kill the bill' rallies held across UK against proposed protest law

Police not trusted

Under the new legislation, the British government wants to increase police powers to block non-violent protests which have a "significant disruptive effect" on the public or parliament.