Government troops and rebels have clashed in a region of western Chad where President Idriss Deby Itno was killed earlier this month, a spokesperson has said.

The fighting on Thursday in the desert region of Kanem, near Chad's border with Niger, pits Libya-based rebels against forces loyal to a new military junta led by Deby's son.

Fiercely criticised for authoritarianism and inequality, Deby was seen as a trusty ally by many Western countries including the former colonial power France, especially in the fight against militants in the wider Sahel region on the southern fringes of the Sahara desert.

"Fighting is continuing in Kanem — we are going to have continue to fight, otherwise they will destabilise us," junta spokesperson General Azem Bermandoa Agouna told AFP.

The so-called Military Transition Council (CMT) is headed by 37-year-old Mahamat Idriss Deby.

MORE: Macron claims a change to France’s Chad policy, Chadians aren’t convinced

Renewed fighting

For now the fighting against the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), drawn mainly from the Goran ethnic group, is going on about 300 km (180 miles) north of the capital NDjamena.

Security sources, without giving further details, said the Chadian army bombarded FACT positions.

Deby, 68, died on April 19 from wounds he suffered fighting the Libya-based rebels, according to the authorities.

The insurgents had launched an offensive in the northern Tibesti region on April 11 as presidential elections were unfolding.

A career soldier who seized power in 1990 and exercised it ruthlessly for 30 years, Deby died on the day that the electoral commission confirmed that he had won a landslide victory, the authorities say.

READ MORE: Will Deby's death fuel instability in Chad and across the Sahel?

No 'mediation or negotiation'

FACT is led by Mahamat Mahadi Ali, a veteran insurgent who previously lived in France.

The group vowed to pursue its offensive after a pause for Deby's funeral on April 23.