Thousands of Colombians protest tax reform amid pandemic
Protesters took to the streets of several cities to denounce the reforms which they see as an unwarranted attack on the society in a time of dire economic straits due to the pandemic.
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a demonstration against the tax reform launched by Colombian President Ivan Duque, in Medellin, on April 28, 2021. / AFP
April 29, 2021

Thousands of protesters have answered calls from Colombia's biggest unions to come out on streets around the country in protest against a controversial tax reform proposal.

Forty people were arrested for alleged vandalism, the government said, and 42 police officers were injured. Police in major cities deployed tear gas amid some isolated disturbances.

In Bogota, 31 police and civilians were injured, the mayor's office said. The city of Cali deployed the army and put in place a 1 p.m. curfew after several buses were burned.

Union leaders called for marches to continue on Thursday and announced another protest for May 19.

"We are asking President Duque to withdraw the tax reform," Francisco Maltes, president of the Central Union of Workers (CUT) said during a press conference.

The proposed tax reform by President Ivan Duque's government would increase taxes on individuals and businesses and eliminate many exemptions, and was originally meant to raise about $6 billion, equivalent to 2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

The government has also suggested expanding items subject to value-added tax (VAT), saying the reform is crucial for Colombia to retain its investment grade debt rating.

However, earlier on Wednesday, finance official Juan Alberto Londono said the government could lower the targeted sum to as low as $4.8 billion to gain lawmaker approval.

Coronavirus concerns 

Unions insisted Wednesday's demonstrations would go ahead despite a court order to postpone it on coronavirus concerns.

Colombia hit a new record of 490 daily reported coronavirus deaths on Wednesday. Intensive care units in Bogota are more than 90 percent occupied, while in Medellin occupation hovers near 100 percent.

President Duque said on his daily television program he understood peaceful protest but "criminal vandalism" had occurred.

Wednesday's protests are the most recent in a series of marches that began near the end of 2019 against Duque's policies.

Surgeon Roberto Angulo marched in Bogota to demand better working conditions for healthcare staff he says are underpaid.

"We are good people and we deserve better life conditions," he said.

