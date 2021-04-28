Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani has offered a share in power to the Taliban, provided the insurgent group ends fighting, a day after US asked all Americans to vacate the country "as soon as possible".

In his message on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the toppling of the pro-Soviet regime in Kabul by the Mujahideen, Ghani said lessons must be learned from the bitter experiences of the past and wisdom applied in the peace process.

"No one in Afghanistan can impose will on the people through war and violence, it is time for the Taliban to give up the war and turn to democratic mechanisms to share power," said Ghani in a televised address on Wednesday.

He recalled that Afghanistan plunged into political and security chaos, and witnessed destruction after the successful jihad against the Red Army.

"Afghanistan is once again facing critical circumstances … the success of jihad was due to harmony among the people and the national unity. Similarly, we can reach sustainable and just peace through a cohesive and unified voice," he added.

The country is witnessing flare-up in violence especially ever since US President Joe Biden unveiled the departure plan for American troops with September as the exit date.

READ MORE: Rocket attack blamed on Taliban wounds children in Afghanistan’s Kunar

US peace broker defends exit plan

On Tuesday, top US peace broker for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad defended the Biden administration's exit strategy, while briefing the Senate's Foreign Relations Committee.

Khalilzad said Washington and its allies will sanction the Taliban if they pursue a military takeover of Afghanistan.