Eleven Pakistani police officers seized by supporters of a hardline religious group as part of their campaign to get the French ambassador expelled have been released.

The officers were grabbed as hostages on Sunday by supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) during violent protests in Lahore.

Video circulating on social media, and confirmed unofficially by police as genuine, showed some of them bloodied and bruised, with bandages around their heads.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the police had been released early Monday after "negotiations" with the TLP, which the government banned last week after effectively labelling it a terrorist organisation.

The officers had been held at a TLP mosque stronghold in Lahore, which is now packed with supporters and surrounded by police.

"Negotiations have been started with TLP; the first round completed successfully," said Rashid in a video on Twitter.

"They have released 11 policemen who were made hostages."

He said the second round of negotiations would take place later Monday, although it is not clear what they will discuss.

The Tehrik-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) group had given the government an April 20 deadline to expel the French ambassador over the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France depicting the Prophet Mohammad. Depictions of the prophets are strictly avoided in Islam. The authorities responded by arresting its leader, prompting supporters to hold protests and sit-ins across Pakistan.

Continuing violence

A senior police officer and two paramilitary personnel were among the hostages taken by supporters of TLP, Lahore police spokesperson Arif Rana told Reuters on Sunday.

"The TLP activists have two fuel tankers containing thousands of litres of petrol. They are throwing petrol bombs and stones at security officials, and also shooting bullets as the result of which 11 officials are injured," Rana said, adding the operation was ongoing.