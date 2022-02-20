An air strike by the Nigerian army targeting 'bandits' has left seven children dead and five others wounded "by mistake" in the Maradi region of southern Niger.

"There was a mistake with the Nigerian strikes on the border that resulted in victims on our territory in the village of Nachade" on Friday, said Chaibou Aboubacar, governor of the Maradi region, on Sunday.

"The victims are 12 children, seven of them dead and five wounded." Four children died instantly and three others succumbed "to their injuries while being transported to hospital", he said.

According to the governor, "the parents were attending a ceremony and the children were probably playing when the strikes" hit them.

He believes the planes were targeting "armed bandits" in the border areas, but "missed their target" hitting Nachade instead.

Relentless attacks