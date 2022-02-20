The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said that he's deeply concerned about tensions in Bosnia and Herzegovina and has appealed to leaders there to avoid the breakup of the Balkan country.

“The situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina is more worrying than ever. It was never easy, but now the centrifugal tendencies are really very worrying," Borrell said at an annual security conference in Munich on Sunday.

Borrell said he had been in contact with Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik “to ask him to recall his duty to participate in the common institutions" of the country.

“I appeal to the responsibility of the political leaders of Bosnia-Herzegovina to avoid the breakup of the country,” Borrell said.

“I can assure you that, in close contact with the United States, I and Secretary of State (Antony) Blinken have issued a very serious warning. We will not accept the breakup and disintegration of Bosnia and Herzegovina," Borrell said.

Last month, the Biden administration announced new sanctions against Dodik, who has for years been advocating that the Serb-run part of Bosnia leave the rest of the country and unite with neighbouring Serbia.