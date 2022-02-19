Emergency crews have battled to restore power to more than one million homes and businesses after Storm Eunice carved a deadly trail across Europe and left transport networks in disarray.

At least 13 people were killed on Friday by falling trees, flying debris and high winds in Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Poland, emergency services said.

Train operators in Britain urged people not to travel, with trees still blocking several lines after most of the network was shut down when Eunice brought the strongest wind gust ever recorded in England – 196 kilometres per hour.

In Brentwood, east of London, a 400-year-old tree crashed into a house and bedroom where 23-year-old Sven Good was working from home, as millions of other Britons heeded government advice to stay indoors.

Good said he heard a "creak and then a massive bang and the whole house just shuddered".

"I could feel the whole roof going above me. It was absolutely terrifying," he told Sky News, adding that none of the occupants was injured.

READ MORE:Casualties as Storm Eunice batters Europe

The train network in the Netherlands was also paralysed, with no Eurostar and Thalys international services running from Britain and France after damage to overhead power lines.

France was grappling too with rail disruption and about 37,000 households were without electricity, while some 8,000 remained cut off in Ireland and 4,500 in Germany, where rail operator Deutsche Bahn said "more than 1,000 kilometres" (620 miles) of track had suffered damage.