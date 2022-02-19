A desperate search has been underway for people buried by a deluge of mud that swept through the Brazilian city of Petropolis.

A total of 136 bodies have been retrieved to date, according to civil defence officials, in the normally scenic tourist town some 60 kilometres (37 miles) north of Rio de Janeiro.

"We saw enormous destruction, like scenes of war," President Jair Bolsonaro told reporters after his helicopter flyover on Friday.

He had headed straight for Petropolis on his return to Brazil after an official visit to Russia and Hungary.

More than 500 firefighters with helicopters, excavation machinery and sniffer dogs are continuing the search, even as hopes dwindle of finding survivors after three days.

Officials said late on Friday that 218 people were still missing, some of whom are likely to be among the 57 bodies that are still unidentified.

Homes swept away

Bolsonaro said people had the right to criticise, but "we cannot predict everything that will happen in 8.5 million square kilometres" (3.3 million square miles) — the surface area of Brazil.