A five-year-old boy trapped for three days down a well in a remote Afghan village has died.

Rescuers worked non-stop to try to reach the boy, who officials said was still alive on Friday morning – before later announcing he had died.

"With great sorrow, young Haider is separated from us forever," said Taliban interior ministry senior adviser Anas Haqqani on Friday, in a tweet echoed by several of his colleagues.

Rescuers were desperately scrambling on Thursday night to reach the five-year-old boy trapped for two days down a well in a remote southern Afghan village.

Officials from the Taliban's newly installed government were overseeing rescue operations watched by hundreds of curious villagers.

The operation in Shokak village, Zabul province comes around two weeks after a similar attempt to rescue a boy from a Moroccan well gripped the world, but also ended with the child found dead.

Tragic incident

A video shared earlier on social media – including by Taliban officials – showed Haider, wedged in the well but able to move his arms and upper body.

"Are you okay my son?" his father can be heard saying.