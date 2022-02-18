The death toll from floods and landslides that swept down on the mountain city of Petropolis in Brazil has climbed to at least 110, with authorities saying it could still rise sharply, with more than 130 people still unaccounted for.

The Rio de Janeiro state government confirmed on Thursday the rising loss of life hours after local police announced 134 people are missing, many feared trapped in the mud beneath the German-influenced city nestled in the mountains above the city of Rio de Janeiro.

Survivors dug through the ruined landscape to find loved ones even as more landslides appeared likely on the city's slopes. A small slide on Thursday prompted an evacuation but didn't cause injuries.

Rosilene Virginia said her brother barely escaped, and she considers it a miracle. But a friend hasn't yet been found.

"It's very sad to see people asking for help and having no way of helping, no way of doing anything," Virginia told the AP news agency as a man comforted her.

"It's desperate, a feeling of loss so great."

As some people tried to clear away mud, others began burying lost relatives, with 17 funerals at the damaged cemetery.

READ MORE:Death toll from Brazil mudslides rises as rescue efforts continue

'Hand of God'

Petropolis, named for a former Brazilian emperor, has been a refuge for people escaping the summer heat and tourists keen to explore the so-called "Imperial City."

The state fire department said 25.8 centimetres of rain fell within three hours on Tuesday –– almost as much as during the previous 30 days combined.

Rio de Janeiro's Governor Claudio Castro said in a press conference that the rains were the worst Petropolis has received since 1932.