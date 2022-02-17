Rescuers have been desperately scrambling to reach a five-year-old boy trapped for two days down a well in a remote southern Afghan village.

Officials from the Taliban's newly installed government were overseeing rescue operations on Thursday in Shokak village, Zabul province, around 120 kilometres northeast of Kandahar, watched by hundreds of curious villagers.

Video shared earlier on social media –– including by Taliban officials –– showed the boy, named Haidar, wedged in the well but able to move his arms and upper body.

"Are you okay my son?" his father can be heard saying.

"Talk with me and don't cry, we are working to get you out."

"Okay, I'll keep talking," the boy replies in a plaintive voice.

The video was obtained by rescuers lowering light and a camera down the narrow well by rope.

'We gave him cake and water'

Officials said the boy slipped to the bottom of the 25-metre shaft but was pulled to about 10-metres before becoming stuck.

Engineers using bulldozers then dug an open slit trench from an angle at the surface to try to reach the point where Haidar was trapped.

The boy's grandfather, 50-year-old Haji Abdul Hadi, told the AFP news agency Haidar fell down the well when he was trying to "help" the adults dig a new borehole in the drought-ravaged village.