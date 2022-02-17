Psychotherapists in war-torn Gaza have helped thousands of Palestinians overcome trauma from living under blockade, poverty and violence.

Gaza, home to 2 million Palestinians, has lived under Israeli blockade since 2007 with basic services at risk of collapse compounded by several wars of aggression from Israel.

The economic situation is dire and the poverty rate has risen to 59 percent from 43 percent five years ago, according to the World Bank. In addition to blockade and the fallout from war, many blame Palestinian factionalism for Gaza’s deteriorated economy.

Gaza's feeble health system was brought to its knees by the fourth war in just over a decade.

Living within this context of fear or trauma has affected Gaza’s population as well as its therapists and mental health professionals.

Suicidal ideation and risk-taking behaviour

The bombardment of Gaza in May 2021 is the fourth major escalation a 13-year-old child in Gaza would have lived through, following Israel's invasions of 2008, 2012, and 2014. It killed at least 248 Palestinians, 66 of whom were children, and injured about 1,900. The war destroyed schools and medical facilities; and displaced upwards of 72,000 children.

According to a report from the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, 91 percent of Gazan children now suffer from some form of conflict-related trauma.

The study, which surveyed 530 children across Gaza to observe behaviour changes found that prior to the attack, about 33 percent of children in Gaza needed mental health support as a result of conflict-induced trauma.

What is special about the situation in Gaza is that people especially children are repetitively exposed to traumas, they feel that there is no escape and as a result they may develop a severe form of PTSD known as Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (CPTSD).

Dr Samy Owaida, a child psychiatrist, said CPTSD results from being exposed to long-term neglect, domestic violence, and living in an area affected by wars.

“If children are exposed to recurring traumatic events, they may develop something know as comorbidity, resulting in them developing suicidal ideation, self-injury and risk-taking behaviour,” Owaida told TRT World.

CPTSD is different from PTSD which is an emotional response that occurs in people who experienced traumatic events or a long-term effect of the trauma. Trauma is characterised by the intense disturbance in the thoughts and feelings related to a particular incident.

Going to heaven to meet friends

During an offensive on Gaza, there was a house that was struck and collapsed on its residents. Five children from the same family died.

Dr Eman Hijo, a psychologist at Gaza Community Mental Health Programme said, “we intervened with children who have lost their neighbour friends in the attack. The children who survived were all diagnosed with CPTSD.”

She added, “They developed that idea of going to heaven to meet their dead friends, so they subconsciously translated that through taking risks such as jumping off high places, injuring themselves with sharp objects and taking to other harmful practises.”

The programme’s intervention came through the provision of community mental health services, which is based on a holistic psychosocial approach.

“We provide primary prevention which is based on promoting the awareness of the community on how to take care of their psychological wellbeing and deal with stressful events,” Hijo explained to TRT World.

“Secondary prevention is based on the biopsychosocial approach, known as the professional intervention with cases using therapeutic protocols as well as drug therapy based on diagnosis and severity level.”