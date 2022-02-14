The former head of India's largest stock exchange shared confidential information with a yogi for 20 years and sought his advice on crucial decisions, a probe by the market regulator has found, ahead of the bourse's much-awaited public listing.

In a case of "bizarre misconduct" that was a "glaring breach" of regulations, Chitra Ramkrishna, the former chief executive of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shared information including the bourse's financial projections, business plans and board agenda with a purported spiritual guru in the Himalayas, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said on Sunday.

"The sharing of financial and business plans of NSE ... is a glaring, if not unimaginable, act that could shake the very foundations of the stock exchange," SEBI said in an order, imposing penalties on Ramkrishna, the bourse and other top former executives for the lapses.

Ramkrishna, who quit NSE in 2016 citing "personal reasons", was not immediately reachable for comment. NSE and SEBI did not respond to requests for comment.

Ramakrishna told investigators that as a spiritual force and their spiritual powers do not require them to have any such physical coordinates and would manifest at will, local media reported.

Emails went to 'spiritual force'

Allegations of corporate governance lapses have dogged NSE for several years.

The exchange had planned to go public in 2017 but its listing was derailed by allegations officials had provided some high-frequency traders unfair access through co-location servers, which could speed up algorithmic trading.

After a three-year investigation, SEBI fined the exchange over $90 million and barred it from raising money on securities markets for six months. NSE challenged the order in court and has sought SEBI's approval to file for a new IPO.

However, during that investigation, SEBI found documents showing Ramkrishna's emails to an unknown person, who she said during questioning was a "spiritual force" she had sought guidance from for 20 years.