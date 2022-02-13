US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the risk of Russian military action in Ukraine is high.

The risk is imminent enough to justify the departure of much of the staff at US embassy in Kiev, Blinken said on Saturday.

"We ordered the departure of most of the Americans still at the US embassy in Kiev. The risk of Russian military action is high enough and the threat is imminent enough that this is the prudent thing to do," Blinken told a news conference in Honolulu.

Most embassy staff were ordered to leave Ukraine immediately due to the threat of an invasion by Russia, with the department saying it appeared increasingly likely that the situation headed towards "some kind of active conflict."

This added to the State Department's call earlier this week for private US citizens to leave Ukraine immediately.

