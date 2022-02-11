A journalist has been shot dead in the southern state of Oaxaca, the latest in a string of murders that have prompted US lawmakers to pressure Mexico to step up protections.

Heber Lopez, an independent journalist who ran NoticiasWeb, was shot and killed on Thursday, police officials told Mexican news outlet Milenio.

Lopez was attacked at his recording studio in the port city of Salina Cruz, outlet RCP Noticias said on social media.

Oaxaca State Prosecutor Arturo Peimbert Calvo told Milenio TV that two suspects in the killing were in custody, though the investigation was still ongoing.

Calvo said the suspects had tried to flee the scene of the crime and their guns were recovered.

Lopez had received death threats in 2019, according to some local media reports.

The journalist regularly wrote about politics and corruption in local government, Rodolfo Canseco, the director of RCP Noticias, told Reuters.

United States Senators Tim Kaine and Marco Rubio urged Mexico on Tuesday to do more to protect journalists, criticising Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for lashing out against his critics in the media.

READ MORE: Mexicans protest killings of journalists

Latest murder