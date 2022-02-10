Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah has escaped unharmed from an assassination attempt when unidentified persons shot at his car in the capital Tripoli, Al Arabiya TV and Al Hadath TV reported.

Several gunshots hit Dbeibah's car and the assailants managed to escape the scene, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported early on Thursday.

A source close to him called it a clear assassination attempt, amid intense factional wrangling over control of the government.

The source, who sought anonymity, said Dbeibah had been returning home when shots were fired from another vehicle that fled, and the incident had been referred to the prosecutor general for investigation.

Such an attempt, if confirmed, would aggravate the crisis over control of Libya, where Dbeibah has said he will ignore a vote scheduled by the eastern-based parliament later on Thursday to replace him.