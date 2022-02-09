WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN court orders Uganda to pay DRC $325M in war damages
The court's ruling is a blow to the Democratic Republic of Congo as the compensation represents just a fraction of the $11 billion demanded by Kinshasa over the 1998-2003 conflict that left thousands of people dead.
UN court orders Uganda to pay DRC $325M in war damages
The court rule that DRC had failed to show evidence that its central African neighbour was directly responsible for any more than 15,000 of the deaths in the five-year war. / Reuters
February 9, 2022

The UN's top court has ordered Uganda to pay the Democratic Republic of Congo $325 million in reparations over a brutal war two decades ago, just a fraction of the $11 billion demanded by Kinshasa.

Judges at the Hague-based ICJ said on Wednesday that Kinshasa had failed to show evidence that its central African neighbour was directly responsible for any more than 15,000 of the deaths in the five-year war.

"The court sets out the total amount of compensation awarded to the DRC, which is 325 million US dollars," said ICJ chief judge Joan Donoghue as she read out the judgment.

Uganda must pay $225 million for damage to persons, $40 million for damage to property, and $60 million for damage to natural resources, said Donoghue.

The ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is a blow to DRC after a long legal battle for compensation over the devastating 1998-2003 conflict that left thousands of people dead. 

READ MORE:Uganda LRA commander Ongwen sentenced to 25 years in prison over war crimes

Recommended

Insufficient evidence

In 2005 the ICJ ruled that Uganda had to pay reparations, but they were never paid, and Kinshasa then claimed more than $11 billion for the occupation of its volatile northeastern Ituri region.

Donoghue said there was "insufficient evidence to support the DRC's claim of 180,000 civilian deaths for which Uganda owes reparation."

"The court considers that the evidence presented to it suggests that the number of deaths for which Uganda owes reparations falls in the range of 10,000 to 15,000 persons," she added.

At its height, the conflict drew in nine African countries, with Uganda and Rwanda backing rebel forces against the Kinshasa government as they jostled for control of the mineral-rich Ituri region. 

READ MORE: How Uganda has helped turn DRC’s vast gold reserves into a nightmare

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway