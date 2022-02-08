Canadian lawmakers have expressed increasing worry about the economic effects of disruptive demonstrations after the busiest border crossing between the US and Canada became partially blocked by truckers protesting vaccine mandates and other Covid-19 restrictions.

The blockade at the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, prevented traffic from entering Canada while some US-bound traffic was still moving, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said on Tuesday, calling the bridge "one of the most important border crossings in the world."

It carries 25 percent of all trade between Canada and the United States.

Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said such blockades will have serious implications on the economy and supply chains.

"I've already heard from automakers and food grocers. This is really a serious cause for concern," he said in capital Ottawa.

Convoys 'terrorising' people

Speaking in an emergency debate late on Monday in Parliament, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the protesters are "trying to blockade our economy, our democracy."

The daily demonstrations staged by the so-called Freedom Truck Convoy are centered in Ottawa, where demonstrators have used hundreds of parked trucks to paralyse parts of the capital for more than 11 days.

Ottawa's city manager said all tow-truck companies on contract with the city have refused to haul away the big rigs. The protests have infuriated people who live around downtown, including neighborhoods near Parliament Hill, the seat of the federal government.

Dave Weatherall, a federal civil servant, lives near the truckers' prime staging area in a city-owned parking lot outside of the downtown core.

"They’re using the lot to terrorise people in Centretown," he said, asking why the city has allowed the convoy to remain parked on its property for free and without intervention.

READ MORE:US groups must stop interfering in Canada protests: Ex-US envoy