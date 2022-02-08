Overwhelmed by hundreds of trucks laying "siege" to Canada's capital, Ottawa's mayor has called on federal authorities to help end the show of force against Covid restrictions which has paralysed the city for days and seen prominent US Republicans supporting the demonstrators.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson urged the federal government on Monday to send an additional 1,800 police officers and appoint a mediator to work with protesters to "end this siege" that has dragged on for 10 days, infuriating local residents with incessant honking and diesel fumes.

On Sunday, Watson declared a state of emergency in the capital, declaring the protests "out of control."

City police chief Peter Sloly also called for more help, saying "we have to end this demonstration, we cannot do it alone."

In a symbolic win for angry residents of the city, the Superior Court of Ontario on Monday ordered protesters to stop honking their horns.

Some locals have launched a class action against the organisers of the chaotic protest, claiming some USD$7.9 million in compensation for the disruption.

READ MORE: US groups must stop interfering in Canada protests: Ex-US envoy

Protesters willing to engage in talks

The "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations began January 9 in western Canada as protests by truckers angry with vaccine requirements when crossing the US-Canadian border, but have morphed into broader protests against Covid-19 health restrictions and Trudeau's government.

Protest organiser Tamara Lich said on Monday that activists were willing to engage with the government to find a way out of the crisis, but insisted that pandemic restrictions be eased.

"What we're trying to do right now is reaching out to all of the federal parties so that we can arrange a sit-down," Lich said during a meeting streamed on YouTube.

"So that we can start these talks and see how we can move forward, have their mandates and the restrictions lifted, restore Canadians rights and freedoms and go home."