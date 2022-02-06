Fast News

US politicians have condemned the use of the American crowdfunding site GoFundMe to support protests against Covid measures in Canada.

Thousands of protesters from the “Freedom Convoy” movement gathered in front of Canada’s Parliament on January 29. (AP)

A former US ambassador to Canada said groups in the US need to cease interfering in what many call an occupation in Canada's capital as protesters opposed to vaccine mandates and Covid-19 restrictions held rallies in cities across the country in a show of solidarity with a week-long demonstration in Ottawa.

“Under no circumstances should any group in the USA fund disruptive activities in Canada. Period. Full stop,” Bruce Heyman, a former US ambassador under President Barack Obama, tweeted late on Saturday.

After the American crowdfunding site GoFundMe said it would refund or redirect to charities the vast majority of millions raised by demonstrators protesting Covid-19 measures in the Canadian capital, prominent US Republicans like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis complained on Saturday.

“It is a fraud for @gofundme to commandeer $9M in donations sent to support truckers and give it to causes of their own choosing,” DeSantis tweeted.

He added he would investigate these practices and donors should be given a refund. But GoFundMe had already changed its mind and said it would be issuing refunds to all.

GoFundMe said it cut off funding for the organisers because it had determined the effort violated the site’s terms of service due to unlawful activity.

Expanding frustrations

Thousands of protesters from the self-described “Freedom Convoy” movement gathered in front of Canada’s Parliament in Ottawa on January 29 in a raucous demonstration against a government vaccination mandate.

The regulation, implemented in January, requires truckers returning from the United States to show proof of vaccination.

The protests quickly expanded to include Canadians critical of pandemic restrictions in general and of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Demonstrators also gathered in Quebec City, Fredericton and Winnipeg, with rallies also planned for Regina, Edmonton, Vancouver, Victoria and the US border crossing in Coutts, Alta.

The “freedom truck convoy” has attracted support from Trump and many Republicans. “The Freedom Convoy is peacefully protesting the harsh policies of far left lunatic Justin Trudeau who has destroyed Canada with insane Covid mandates,” Trump said in a statement released on Friday.

Police in Winnipeg, Manitoba laid charges against a 42-year-old Manitoba man who allegedly drove his vehicle into the group of “freedom convoy” protesters gathered in that city.

They said the incident took place late on Friday and resulted in three men being treated at the scene for minor injuries, while a fourth man was taken to a hospital and released. The accused faces multiple charges including assault with a weapon and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

Protesters have said they won’t leave until all mandates and Covid-19 restrictions are gone. They are also calling for the removal of Trudeau’s government, though it is responsible for few of the measures, most of which were put in place by provincial governments.

