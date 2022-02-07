World leaders have been speeding up efforts to alleviate the Russia-Ukraine crisis in high profile meetings to coordinate policies as fears of a possible Russian invasion mount.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for de-escalation as he sat down for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Monday.

"This discussion can make a start in the direction in which we need to go, which is towards a de-escalation ," Macron said, calling for "an answer that is useful for both Russia and for all the rest of Europe".

Putin, in turn, hailed France’s role in shaping European security, adding that he appreciates Macron's efforts to help ensure “an equal security in Europe” and broker a settlement to the Ukrainian crisis.

“I realise that we share concern about what's going on in Europe in the security sphere,” Putin told Macron.

Continuing the high-level diplomacy, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to meet with Biden later on Monday in Washington before traveling to Kiev and Moscow on February 14-15.

'Tense atmosphere'

“The security and sovereignty of Ukraine or any other European state cannot be a subject for compromise,” Macron had said in an interview with French newspaper Journal du Dimanche before his meeting with Putin.