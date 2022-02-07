Israeli police has allegedly used spyware on the phones of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son and members of his inner circle.

An Israeli newspaper Calcalist has published a series of recent reports alleging that police used sophisticated spyware to target protesters and other Israeli citizens, prompting condemnation from across the political spectrum.

Calcalist reported on Monday that the spyware was also used against his son, Avner, two communications advisers and the wife of another defendant in the Netanyahu's corruption case.

They are among several prominent figures to have been targeted with spyware, including business leaders, former directors of Cabinet ministries, mayors and protest organisers, Calcalist reported.

'Deep and thorough investigation'

Israel’s mostly ceremonial president, Isaac Herzog, called for a “deep and thorough investigation.”

“We must not lose our democracy. We must not lose our police. And certainly: we must not lose our public trust in them,” he said.

The police commissioner has joined those calling for an independent investigation.