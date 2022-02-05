Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has dumped his prime minister just three days after appointing him, amid outrage over revelations he was accused of domestic violence in 2016.

"I have decided to recompose the cabinet," the president said on Friday, meaning Prime Minister Hector Valer Pinto is out.

The leftist Castillo announced the change in a brief television address in which he did not mention Valer Pinto by name.

The opposition and even some cabinet ministers were up in arms about Valer Pinto's continued presence in the government.

When the president names a new cabinet, it will be his fourth since taking power six months ago.

Valer Pinto, 62, first came under pressure on Thursday when newspapers reported that in 2016 his wife and university-age daughter reported him for domestic violence.